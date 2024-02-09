8 Celebrity-Approved Green Outfits Best For Mehendi Ceremony
09 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Radiating joy in a bright lime green lehenga with sparkling accents, Anushka Sharma's outfit brings a lively energy to the festive occasion.
Flowing with grace, Janhvi Kapoor in a sea green saree draped effortlessly around the silhouette against the light of a window, exudes casual elegance.
Ananya Pandey presents a regal stance on a grand staircase in an olive coord set with a cape featuring intricate embroidery, which speaks of luxury and timeless style.
Madhuri Dixits is a portrait of classic beauty in a deep green saree with golden polka dots, capturing the essence of traditional charm against a bright backdrop.
Bhumi Pednekar creates a bold and seductive look in an emerald green saree with a unique leafy design, set against a deep red background for dramatic contrast.
Kiara Advani strikes a serene pose in a vibrant green saree with delicate lacework, complemented by a soft pink backdrop, reflecting a blend of tradition and modernity.
Shanaya Kapoor looks sophisticated in a green saree with glittering silver embellishments paired with statement earrings for a look of refined elegance.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cocktail Looks: 8 Celeb-Inspired Shimmery Outfits to Dazzle the Night