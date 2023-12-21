8 Celebrities-Approved Christmas Outfits Beyond The Classic Red
21 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Parineeti Chopra captivates in a black, lace sequin embellished mini dress with long sleeves, paired with black heels, blending sultry sophistication with a bold edge.
Sonam Bajwa channels sleek elegance in a strapless, metallic pink gown, accessorized with a simple white clutch and minimalist heels, embodying modern chic.
Katrina Kaif turns heads in a daring one-shoulder black leather mini dress, her playful pose and wind-swept hair adding a touch of rebellious glamour.
Tara Sutaria radiates in a corset-style strapless mini dress in pristine white, complemented with metallic strappy heels, merging classic style with a youthful twist.
Esha Gupta exudes confidence in a structured black blazer paired with fishnet-style tights, accessorized with a striking silver necklace for a bold, edgy look
Alia Bhatt shines in a long-sleeve, floor-length sequined gown in midnight black, paired with strappy heels for a glamorous, shimmering evening look.
Priyanka Chopra captivates in a black, lace-embellished mini dress with long sleeves, paired with black heels, blending sultry sophistication with a bold edge.
Kiara Advani stuns in an elegant strapless ivory midi dress, paired with metallic gold pumps, embodying a blend of simplicity and sophistication.
