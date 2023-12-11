8 Ethnic Looks of Kiara Advani That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids
11 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Kiara Advani looks vibrant in intricately embroidered red and gold lehenga, reflecting traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary twist.
Kiara Advani radiates in a delicate pastel lehenga with intricate floral embroidery, complemented by a sheer dupatta and a contemporary, embellished blouse.
Kiara presents a modern twist on traditional wear with a deep red and gold lehenga, featuring intricate patterns and a bold, sleeveless blouse teamed with a striped dupatta in hues of pink.
Kiara Advani dazzles in a fusion ensemble with a multicolored, beaded bustier and a polka-dotted, monochrome saree, accented by a bold statement earring.
Kiara Advani shines in a golden glitter saree paired with a strapless blouse, epitomizing glamour and sophistication at a red-carpet event.
Kiara Advani exudes modern style with cultural elements as she clads in a chic white strapless crop top paired with an off-white lehenga and a bold yellow dupatta with scalloped edging.
Kiara Advani stuns in a glamorous, golden yellow-embroidered sharara paired with a matching long-sleeve cropped blouse, exuding traditional elegance with a modern flair.
Kiara Advani looks sophisticated in an off-shoulder white saree with delicate sequin work, creating a look of understated luxury.
