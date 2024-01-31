8 Ethnic Looks of Sunny Leone That Can Be Picked by Modern-Day Bridesmaid

31 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Sunny Leone looks radiant in a vibrant yellow ethnic suit with intricate embroidery, complemented by a sheer yellow dupatta and pink leggings.

Sunny Leone exudes classic elegance in a green saree with ruffle detailing, paired with a detailed embroidered blouse, embodying traditional grace with a modern twist.

Sunny Leone makes a stylish statement in a black floral lehenga, featuring bold prints and a contemporary crop top blouse with a traditional touch.

In a sophisticated black ensemble, Sunny Leone pairs a textured skirt with a sequined, sheer-sleeved blouse, accessorised with statement jewellery.

Sunny Leone looks striking in a contemporary lehenga with an animal print skirt and a contrasting sequined black and gold bralette, paired with elegant jewellery.

Sunny Leone looks enchanting in a royal blue and gold sharara set, adorned with floral embroidery and embellishments, bringing together regal elegance and charm.

Sunny dazzles in a traditional blue lehenga with intricate silver embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta, perfect for a grand occasion.

Sunny Leone showcases a bold and modern take on the saree in black, featuring a unique, embellished blouse with a daring cut and a high-leg slit.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Kharbanda's 8 Party Looks That You Must Add In Your Wardrobe

 Find Out More