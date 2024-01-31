8 Ethnic Looks of Sunny Leone That Can Be Picked by Modern-Day Bridesmaid
31 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sunny Leone looks radiant in a vibrant yellow ethnic suit with intricate embroidery, complemented by a sheer yellow dupatta and pink leggings.
Sunny Leone exudes classic elegance in a green saree with ruffle detailing, paired with a detailed embroidered blouse, embodying traditional grace with a modern twist.
Sunny Leone makes a stylish statement in a black floral lehenga, featuring bold prints and a contemporary crop top blouse with a traditional touch.
In a sophisticated black ensemble, Sunny Leone pairs a textured skirt with a sequined, sheer-sleeved blouse, accessorised with statement jewellery.
Sunny Leone looks striking in a contemporary lehenga with an animal print skirt and a contrasting sequined black and gold bralette, paired with elegant jewellery.
Sunny Leone looks enchanting in a royal blue and gold sharara set, adorned with floral embroidery and embellishments, bringing together regal elegance and charm.
Sunny dazzles in a traditional blue lehenga with intricate silver embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta, perfect for a grand occasion.
Sunny Leone showcases a bold and modern take on the saree in black, featuring a unique, embellished blouse with a daring cut and a high-leg slit.
