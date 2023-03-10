8 Most Bizarre Outfits Worn in The History of Oscars Red Carpet

10 Mar, 2023
Bjork's iconic swan dress by fashion designer Marjan Pejoski is one of the most bizarre dress ever worn at the Oscars
The queen of the theatrics, Cher wore midriff-baring black sequined gown with a dramatic feathered headpiece that caused stir at oscars.
The South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker copied the style of Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. This was perhaps one the most bizarre appearances ever in the Oscars history.
Gwyneth in tight, ruched see-through top and full taffeta skirt was one big shocking look at Oscars.
Sally Kirkland's Zombie Dress, Was this the worst night in Oscars fashion history?
Lizzy Gardiner's Oscar red carpet dress was made by 254 expired American Express cards. Bizarre No?
Demi Moore made waves when she arrived on the red carpet on the arm of her then-husband Bruce Willis wearing a pair of bicycle shorts.
Edy opted for a mini dress made purely from strategically-placed strings of pearls, that was the most controversial Oscar outfit
