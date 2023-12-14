9 Perfect Saree Looks of Ananya Panday For Bridesmaids
Ananya Panday's sequin-laden red-coloured saree paired with a beautiful golden border blouse is perfect for this shaadi season.
Ananya Panday's floral printed chiffon saree with bralette blouse will keep all the eyes on (After the bride obviously)
Day wedding? Ananya Panday's vivid yellow saree with sequin-covered halter neck top is just the right choice for this shaadi season.
Ananya Panday's black saree shows why you can never go wrong with black.
Ananya Panday's deep red organza and silk blended saree can steal all the gaze. The beaded borders and ruffled hemline will keep their gaze.
Ananya Panday served a major fashionable moment for a bridesmaid in an ice blue saree with delicate pearls that scream elegance.
Ananya Panday serves the perfect bridesmaid look in a handwoven teal blue silk saree for just Rs 15k.
Ananya Panday's white glitzy saree with matching blouse is perfect for a night wedding where you wanna shine the brightest.
Ananya Panday knows to raise the glamour quotient with the perfect amount of red at a wedding. Taking notes, bridesmaids?
