8 Radhika Madan-Inspired Sarees Ideal for the Contemporary Bridesmaid

23 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Radhika Madan in a soft pink with delicate embroidery, exudes subtle elegance, perfect for a bridesmaid with its light fabric and intricate border detail.

Radhika Madan looks ethereal in a pastel blue, featuring sequined sparkle with a sheer, flowing drape, striking a balance between traditional grace and modern glamour.

Radhika Madan sports a vibrant, ripple-patterned saree in warm tones, matched with a bold metallic blouse, capturing a modern take on traditional textures.

Glamorously draped in a sequined black saree, Radhika Madan presents tradition with contemporary fashion, highlighted by intricate detailing and a modern blouse design.

Radhika Madan in bright yellow and green hues exudes a festive combination of colour and pattern, ideal for a statement-making bridesmaid.

Radhika Madan presents a modern twist, featuring a monochrome palette with abstract patterns, paired with a sleeveless high-neck blouse, creating a bold and contemporary look.

Radhika Madan redefines the classic black saree with a sheer overlay and vibrant pink edging, bringing an edgy yet sophisticated bridesmaid option.

Radhika Madan goes for unconventional chic with a fringed pallu and a sparkling, embellished blouse, making it a standout choice for a contemporary look.

