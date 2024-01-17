8 Saree Looks by Kalki Koechlin That Left Us Spellbound
17 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Kalki Koechlin presents a serene and classical look in a saree with floral prints and a red border, paired with a simple updo and minimal jewellery.
In a striking contrast, Kalki Koechlin wears a green silk saree with pink floral designs, exuding traditional elegance and grace.
Kalki Koechlin stuns in a shimmering black saree with a bold leopard print blouse, making a contemporary fashion statement.
Kalki Koechlin combines boldness with tradition in a purple saree, accessorised with eclectic jewellery and aviator glasses for a quirky touch.
Kalki Koechlin exudes vintage charm in a silver-grey saree with geometric patterns, paired with statement traditional jewellery and a sleek bun.
Kalki Koechlin looks effortlessly graceful in an earth-toned saree with a subtle blue floral print, complemented by a simple pendant necklace and a casual updo.
Kalki Koechlin looks ethereal in a light blue saree with colorful, detailed embroidery, accessorised with matching earrings and a delicate bracelet.
