8 Saree Looks by Kalki Koechlin That Left Us Spellbound

17 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Kalki Koechlin presents a serene and classical look in a saree with floral prints and a red border, paired with a simple updo and minimal jewellery.

In a striking contrast, Kalki Koechlin wears a green silk saree with pink floral designs, exuding traditional elegance and grace.

Kalki Koechlin stuns in a shimmering black saree with a bold leopard print blouse, making a contemporary fashion statement.

Kalki Koechlin combines boldness with tradition in a purple saree, accessorised with eclectic jewellery and aviator glasses for a quirky touch.

Kalki Koechlin exudes vintage charm in a silver-grey saree with geometric patterns, paired with statement traditional jewellery and a sleek bun.

Kalki Koechlin looks effortlessly graceful in an earth-toned saree with a subtle blue floral print, complemented by a simple pendant necklace and a casual updo.

Kalki Koechlin looks ethereal in a light blue saree with colorful, detailed embroidery, accessorised with matching earrings and a delicate bracelet.

Thanks For Reading!

