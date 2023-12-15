8 Shweta Tiwari Saree Moments That Left Us Spellbound
15 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Shweta Tiwari is styled in a classic red saree with traditional embroidery, paired with simple yet elegant silver jewellery.
Shweta Tiwari looks ethereal in a subtle, pastel pink saree with detailed embroidery on the blouse, giving a perfect blend of sophistication and trendiness.
Shweta Tiwari is seen in an airy, floral-printed saree, exuding a casual and relaxed elegance.
Shweta Tiwari clads in a bold red saree with a sleek, modern drape, paired with statement silver earrings for a chic, contemporary look.
Shweta Tiwari looks graceful in a beige saree with shimmering details, offering a sophisticated and understated glamour.
Shweta Tiwari exudes a blend of traditional bliss and modern edge in a deep purple saree with a floral blouse.
Shweta Tiwari presents a striking look in a bright yellow saree with a contrasting green necklace, giving off a vibrant and refreshing vibe.
