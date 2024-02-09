8 Times Celebrities Owned the Spotlight With White Iconic Outfits

09 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Katrina Kaif creates a timeless look in an off-shoulder white dress paired with bold red lipstick, creating an effortless blend of classic and modern elegance.

Alia Bhatt looks sophisticated and sharp in a white blazer dress with a deep neckline, creating a bold statement of power and femininity.

Bhumi Pednekar exudes a flirty and whimsical look in a white dress with cut-out details set against a dreamy pink and purple sky, perfect for a summer evening.

Kiara Advani dons a playful ruffled white skirt paired with a fitted ribbed top and matching strappy sandals, blending comfort with style.

Anushka Sharma presents a relaxed yet chic look, with a cream eyelet blouse and shorts, paired with tan strappy sandals for a casual day out.

Kriti Sanon looks unique and stylish in an ensemble featuring a white dress with fringe detailing, paired with thigh-high boots for a bold fashion statement.

Tara Sutaria looks striking in a white corset-style mini dress that exudes glamour and confidence with its figure-hugging silhouette.

Esha Gupta looks elegant and sleek in a white dress that offers a subtle hint of luxury with a breathtaking ocean view as the backdrop.

