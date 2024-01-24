8 Times Kangana Ranaut Dazzled in Elegant Sarees
24 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Kangana makes a statement with a bold blue off-shoulder blouse paired with a shimmering golden saree blending traditional elegance with a modern edge.
Kangana in a dusky rose saree adorned with intricate beadwork and sequins, paired with a delicately embroidered blouse, complemented by classic jewelry with gemstone accents.
Kangana presents a regal stance in a textured golden saree, complemented by an emerald choker, blending tradition with a touch of modernity.
In a golden yellow saree with a green border, Kangana exudes a traditional elegance reminiscent of classic Indian beauty.
Kangana dons a simple coral pink saree with a textured finish, complemented with black sunglasses, adding a modern twist to the traditional attire.
Kangana showcases a fluid, sea-green saree with a sleek, sleeveless blouse, accessorized with silver dangling earrings and a statement ring, exuding modern sophistication.
Kangana looks vibrant red saree with golden embroidery, paired with a matching blouse and an elaborate traditional choker necklace and earrings.
Kangana looks elegant in a bright red-pink saree with subtle gold detailing, paired with a striking black and green statement choker, matching earrings, and her joyous smile completing the look.
