8 Times Kareena Kapoor Captivated Us In Black Outfits
18 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sporty and stylish, Kareena Kapoor pairs a sleek black athleisure set with striking sneakers against the backdrop of a vivid blue car.
Kareena Kapoor looks chic in a black bodycon maxi dress with a sophisticated and sleek hairstyle.
A stunning blend of bold and classic, Kareena Kapoor dons a black gown with vibrant pink sleeves, striking a poised and confident pose.
Casual yet trendy, Kareena Kapoor makes a statement with a cropped black blazer and lacy top, pairing comfort with a touch of edginess.
Kareena Kapoor looks captivating in a flowing black halter-neck jumpsuit, blending simplicity with high fashion.
Glamorous in a velvety black gown, Kareena Kapoor exudes a timeless appeal against the soft pink drapery. in a sweetheart neck gown.
Kareena Kapoor looks sleek and powerful, a tight bun complements the fierce look of a black plunging neckline dress, highlighted by the soft glow of fairy lights.
Relaxing in style, with a cold-shoulder black dress paired with high heels, Kareena Kapoor creates an effortlessly chic lounging ensemble.
