8 Times Kareena Kapoor Captivated Us In Black Outfits

18 Mar, 2024

Simran Keswani

Sporty and stylish, Kareena Kapoor pairs a sleek black athleisure set with striking sneakers against the backdrop of a vivid blue car.

Kareena Kapoor looks chic in a black bodycon maxi dress with a sophisticated and sleek hairstyle.

A stunning blend of bold and classic, Kareena Kapoor dons a black gown with vibrant pink sleeves, striking a poised and confident pose.

Casual yet trendy, Kareena Kapoor makes a statement with a cropped black blazer and lacy top, pairing comfort with a touch of edginess.

Kareena Kapoor looks captivating in a flowing black halter-neck jumpsuit, blending simplicity with high fashion.

Glamorous in a velvety black gown, Kareena Kapoor exudes a timeless appeal against the soft pink drapery. in a sweetheart neck gown.

Kareena Kapoor looks sleek and powerful, a tight bun complements the fierce look of a black plunging neckline dress, highlighted by the soft glow of fairy lights.

Relaxing in style, with a cold-shoulder black dress paired with high heels, Kareena Kapoor creates an effortlessly chic lounging ensemble.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mrunal Thakur- Inspired 8 Eye Makeup Looks To Make A Statement

 Find Out More