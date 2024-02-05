8 Times Sargun Mehta Captivated Us In A Saree
05 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Draped in a red sequined saree with a sheer detailed blouse, Sargun Mehta embodies a romantic and luxurious allure.
Sargun Mehta in a delicate beige saree with intricate sequin embroidery, exudes understated elegance.
Sargun Mehta in a deep red saree with a sequined crop blouse, showcasing a perfect mix of boldness and traditional charm.
Sargun Mehta looks ethereal in a bright yellow saree with pink floral embroidery and tassels on border.
Sargun Mehta exudes sleek elegance in a black saree with a thigh-high slit and silver detailing, paired with a modern, edgy blouse for a sophisticated look.
Sargun Mehta looks bright in a yellow saree accented with gold embellishments, blending traditional style with a pop of colour.
Clad in a glittering gold saree, Sargun Mehta look is the epitome of festive glamour and cheerful radiance.
Sargun Mehta in a navy blue saree with sparkling sequins, offering a glamorous look for an evening affair.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jannat Zubair's 8 Ethnic Ensembles That Are Perfect For Wedding Wear