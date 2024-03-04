8 Times Urvashi Rautela Dazzled in Sequin Dresses
04 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Urvashi Rautela glows in a red sequined gown, her glamorous look complete with an elegant train and luxurious jewellery.
Urvashi Rautela dazzles in a shimmering seafoam green gown with a daring slit, exuding elegance and allure.
Urvashi Rautela looks regal in a glittering gold full-sleeved gown, her poise and grace accentuated by the high-neck design.
Urvashi Rautela makes a bold statement in a sculptural black and purple gown, with dramatic feather details emphasising her dynamic fashion sense.
Urvashi Rautela stuns in a midnight blue gown sprinkled with stars, a delicate sheer overlay adding a touch of mystery.
Urvashi Rautela commands attention in a kaleidoscopic, form-fitting gown with tresses in a neat updo.
Urvashi Rautela exudes a fairytale charm in a nude-toned gown adorned with colourful crystal embellishments, creating a vision of ethereal beauty.
Urvashi Rautela captivates in a radiant yellow mermaid dress with a textured pattern, complementing her striking presence with a modern edge.
