8 Winter Looks of Shanaya Kapoor That You Cannot Miss
05 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Shanaya Kapoor exudes winter glam in a monochromatic outfit featuring a leather dress, jacket, and high-knee boots in hues of brown.
She embraces festive chic with a white turtleneck, coordinating coat, and a pop of color from a green bag against a decorated Christmas tree.
Shanaya Kapoor looks edgy and dapper in a black leather jacket layered over a white t-shirt.
Shanaya Kapoor looks classic in a denim-on-denim ensemble paired with camel-colored heels, exuding a relaxed yet chic vibe for a sunny day in the city.
Capturing the essence of Parisian flair, she sports a timeless brown trench coat, complemented by a knit hat and ankle boots on a quaint city street.
Shanaya Kapoor exudes nighttime elegance in a structured beige and black outfit, blending classical tailoring with contemporary fashion.
Shanya Kapoor presents a modern street-style look featuring a cropped black top and high-waisted skirt, accented with a bold red and black leather jacket.
Shanaya Kapoor looks striking in a cobalt blue trench coat over casual denim as she creates a bold statement against the historic Gothic architecture.
