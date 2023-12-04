9 Ethnic Looks of Hania Aamir That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids
04 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Hania Aamir looks charming in a simple yet chic traditional black outfit, accented with subtle gold motifs and paired with elegant earrings.
Adorned in a majestic green traditional dress with gold trim and matching jewellery, Hania Aamir stands out with her poise and grace.
In a gleaming grey traditional attire, Hania Aamir shines with delicate silver embellishments and embroidery, complete with a sheer dupatta.
Hania Aamir is the epitome of glamour in a golden traditional gown, accented with delicate beadwork and embroidery, perfect for a festive occasion.
Draped in a luxurious cream and gold traditional dress with intricate embroidery, Hania Aamir pairs it with a richly patterned red dupatta, radiating classic sophistication.
Hania Aamir radiates in a traditional black Pakistani ensemble, featuring multicolored floral embroidery and detailing, complemented by a coordinated dupatta.
Hania Aamir gleams glamour in a gorgeous golden sharara with a net zari shirt and matching dupatta.
Hania Aamir is a picture of grace and elegance in a black Anarkali that features floral embroidery, paired with a net dupatta.
Hania Amir exudes timeless elegance in a dark ensemble, detailed with vibrant pink and white embroidery and, accessorised with traditional jewellery.
