9 Ethnic Looks of Shehnaaz Gill That Are Perfect For Wedding Season Anywhere
21 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Shehnaaz Gill looks vibrant in a pink traditional Punjabi suit with intricate embroidery, complemented with gold bangles and statement earrings.
Shehnaaz Gill looks effortlessly chic in a dark green velvet suit with intricate mirror work and embroidery, paired with a light green dupatta, reflecting a blend of traditional and contemporary style.
Captured in a playful moment, Shehnaaz Gill dons a bright yellow lehenga with detailed work, paired with a pastel multi-colored dupatta, exuding a cheerful vibe.
Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in a peach-pink suit with delicate embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta, embodying grace and sophistication.
In a glamourous avatar, Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in a shimmering light pink saree, adorned with sequins and beads, showcasing a chic and modern traditional look.
Shehnaaz Gill presents a regal look in an off-shoulder silver saree with detailed embroidery, accessorized with a classy pearl handbag.
Shehnaaz Gill channels traditional elegance in a green-gold silk saree, complemented by layered temple jewelry and a classic South Indian hairstyle.
Shehnaaz Gill exudes royal charm in an ornate golden sharara set with rich embroidery, paired with heavy traditional jewelry for a regal appearance.
Portraying a dramatic flair, Shehnaaz is seen in a vibrant magenta ensemble with delicate golden embroidery, adding a touch of opulence to the traditional attire.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priya Banerjee's 8 Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids