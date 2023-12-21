9 Ethnic Looks of Shehnaaz Gill That Are Perfect For Wedding Season Anywhere

21 Dec, 2023

Simran Keswani

Shehnaaz Gill looks vibrant in a pink traditional Punjabi suit with intricate embroidery, complemented with gold bangles and statement earrings.

Shehnaaz Gill looks effortlessly chic in a dark green velvet suit with intricate mirror work and embroidery, paired with a light green dupatta, reflecting a blend of traditional and contemporary style.

Captured in a playful moment, Shehnaaz Gill dons a bright yellow lehenga with detailed work, paired with a pastel multi-colored dupatta, exuding a cheerful vibe.

Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in a peach-pink suit with delicate embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta, embodying grace and sophistication.

In a glamourous avatar, Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in a shimmering light pink saree, adorned with sequins and beads, showcasing a chic and modern traditional look.

Shehnaaz Gill presents a regal look in an off-shoulder silver saree with detailed embroidery, accessorized with a classy pearl handbag.

Shehnaaz Gill channels traditional elegance in a green-gold silk saree, complemented by layered temple jewelry and a classic South Indian hairstyle.

Shehnaaz Gill exudes royal charm in an ornate golden sharara set with rich embroidery, paired with heavy traditional jewelry for a regal appearance.

Portraying a dramatic flair, Shehnaaz is seen in a vibrant magenta ensemble with delicate golden embroidery, adding a touch of opulence to the traditional attire.

