9 Ethnic Outfits From Isha Malviya's Wardrobe to Steal For Your Wedding Trousseau
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Isha Malviya in a navy blue sequined saree, exudes glamour and a starry night elegance.
Isha Malviya in an off-white saree with elegant lace and pearl detailing, embodies classic sophistication and glamour.
Isha Malviya looks vibrant in a pink kurta with a sparkling pattern, paired with a floral dupatta, creating a casual yet chic daytime look.
Isha Malviya showcases a peach saree with golden embroidery, epitomizing a blend of modern style with traditional grace.
Isha Malviya wears an opulent olive green lehenga with intricate gold embroidery and stonework, radiating regal sophistication.
Isha Malviya presents a modern twist in a light blue tiered saree with embellished details, merging contemporary with classic.
Isha Malviya looks gorgeous in a dark green sharara set accented with mirror work and floral motifs for a traditional yet contemporary look.
Isha Malviya in a sheer white saree with intricate beadwork, exudes delicate elegance.
Isha Malviya in a coral saree with a sheer sleeve and floral accents, presenting a playful and youthful charm.
