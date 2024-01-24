10 Gen Z-Inspired Fashion Looks From Ananya Pandey's Wardrobe
24 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Ananya Pandey takes a modern take on evening wear, featuring a form-fitting, sheer blue dress with crystal embellishments for a touch of glamour.
Ananya Pandey exudes a playful and casual vibe with a checkered mini dress paired with white sneakers for a youthful, street-style look.
Ananya Pandey looks chic in an off-shoulder white ribbed dress accessorised with statement jewellery and strappy green heels for a sophisticated ensemble.
Ananya Pandey looks vibrant in a figure-hugging dress with a colourful abstract print, delivering a lively and artistic statement.
Ananya Pandey looks cozy yet stylish in an outfit combining a warm-toned sweater with a plaid skirt and chunky pink sneakers.
Ananya Pandey looks stunning and sultry in a red carpet look featuring a strapless red gown with a bandeau twist and a high-slit skirt, complemented by minimal gold accessories for a striking statement.
Ananya Pandey showcases a youthful charm in a white flared dress with lace details, contrasted with edgy black combat boots.
Ananya Pandey presents a cheerful, summer-ready appearance in a floral yellow sundress that radiates a bright and fresh vibe.
Ananya Pandey looks bold and beautiful in an asymmetrical pink dress with a draped design and high slit, showcasing a mix of elegance and edginess.
Ananya Pandey showcases a fashion-forward denim-on-denim look with a unique printed jumpsuit, offering a contemporary twist on classic materials.
