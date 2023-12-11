9 Minimal Mehndi Designs For Modern Bridesmaid
11 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Dainty, interconnected geometric patterns for a chic and trendy look.
Geometric shapes combined with fine lines, creating a modern and sleek look.
Subtle leaf motifs elegantly placed around the wrist and fingers.
An elegant floral vine running down the side of the hand.
Simple dotted lines and minimal floral accents for a refined appearance.
Scattered floral motifs and geometric shapes with dotted designs for a chic look.
A design with a central mandala accented with floral details and symmetric dot work, extending into uniform petal patterns across each finger for a traditional yet sophisticated look.
An enchanting mehndi design featuring a pair of symmetrical butterflies with intricate wings, creating a whimsical and joyful aesthetic
A chic, contemporary mehndi design featuring slender, vertical lines and delicate hook motifs
