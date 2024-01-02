9 Saree Looks of Janhvi Kapoor That Left Us Spellbound
02 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Janhvi Kapoor exudes radiance in a fuchsia saree accented with intricate floral embroidery, showcasing a bold and beautiful statement.
Janhvi Kapoor looks striking in a red saree with delicate lace detailing, embodying a bold and romantic aesthetic.
Janhvi Kapoor exudes glamour in a silver sequined saree, perfect for a dazzling evening event with its shimmering allure.
Janhvi Kapoor looks classic in a white saree with intricate gold embroidery and a sweetheart bandeau blouse, blending timeless charm and modern edge.
Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in a golden-yellow saree with delicate embroidery, radiating traditional grace and a touch of royalty.
Janhvi Kapoor looks sophisticated in a beige saree with translucent layers and elegant embellishments, perfect for a festive look.
Janhvi Kapoor looks graceful in a soft pink saree with rich gold embroidery, offering a blend of classic charm and modern elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor looks royal and glamorous in a blue saree with sparkling embellishments, presenting a stunning blend of traditional design and contemporary glamour.
Janhvi Kapoor looks refreshing in a green saree adorned with floral patterns, exuding traditional elegance with a contemporary twist.
