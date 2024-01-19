9 Stunning Ethnic Looks of Rakul Preet Singh That You Cannot Miss
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Rakul Preet Singh exudes regal charm in a classic red saree with golden motifs, a timeless ensemble that celebrates traditional Indian beauty.
Dazzling in a metallic silver saree, Rakul Preet Singh makes a futuristic fashion statement with a sleek and shimmering look.
Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a mustard yellow sharara set, beautifully complemented with golden embroidery and matching accessories.
Clad in an elegant off-white anarkali with delicate golden embellishments, Rakul Preet Singh personifies grace and poise.
Rakul Preet Singh showcases the beauty of a hot pink lehenga choli with a cape, adorned with detailed floral embroidery, embodying vibrant elegance.
Rakul Preet Singh exudes bohemian vibes in a multi-coloured, lehenga choli perfect for making a playful yet fashionable statement.
Dressed in a lime green lehenga with intricate embroidery, Rakul Preet Singh strikes a balance between modern glam and traditional allure.
Rakul Preet Singh is a picture of grace in a pink-yellow ombre lehenga with sequin work and floral embroidery, complete with a neat bun and understated accessories.
Rakul Preet Singh captivates in a shimmering silver saree, embellished with sequins that catch the light, paired with a minimalistic yet elegant blouse.
