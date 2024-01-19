9 Times Kriti Sanon Captivated Us In A Saree
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Kriti Sanon showcases glamour in a blue, sequin embellished saree, complemented by understated studs.
Kriti Sanon looks effortlessly graceful in a white-red saree with floral prints, complemented by golden necklace and bangles.
Kriti Sanon is a picture of grace in a baby pink saree with a floral print, accessorised with golden jewellery and a sleek pony
Kriti Sanon stuns in a shimmering black saree with a similar blouse featuring mirror accents and a golden border, completed by mirror work earrings.
Kriti Sanon presents traditional grace and elegance in a white saree with a yellow-red border and a yellow blouse with mirrorwork embellishment
Kriti Sanon captivates in a shimmering black saree and a golden blouse, embellished with sequin work, paired with minimalistic accessories.
Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in a white saree with floral embroidery and a blue border, paired with understated accessories and open lustrous tresses
Clad in an elegant red, pink, and black striped saree with velvet black blouse, Kriti Sanon personifies grace and poise.
