9 Times Kriti Sanon Captivated Us In A Saree

19 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Kriti Sanon showcases glamour in a blue, sequin embellished saree, complemented by understated studs.

Kriti Sanon looks effortlessly graceful in a white-red saree with floral prints, complemented by golden necklace and bangles.

Kriti Sanon is a picture of grace in a baby pink saree with a floral print, accessorised with golden jewellery and a sleek pony

Kriti Sanon stuns in a shimmering black saree with a similar blouse featuring mirror accents and a golden border, completed by mirror work earrings.

Kriti Sanon presents traditional grace and elegance in a white saree with a yellow-red border and a yellow blouse with mirrorwork embellishment

Kriti Sanon captivates in a shimmering black saree and a golden blouse, embellished with sequin work, paired with minimalistic accessories.

Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in a white saree with floral embroidery and a blue border, paired with understated accessories and open lustrous tresses

Clad in an elegant red, pink, and black striped saree with velvet black blouse, Kriti Sanon personifies grace and poise.

