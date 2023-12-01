9 Times Raashii Khanna Looked Stunning In A Saree

01 Dec, 2023

Simran Keswani

Raashii Khanna is a vision in a delicate blush pink saree, adorned with subtle gold embroidery, capturing a romantic and ethereal elegance.

Raashii Khanna shines in a golden yellow saree with delicate lace detailing, embodying the radiance of a sun-kissed morning.

Raashii Khanna is the epitome of subtle allure in an elegant off-white saree with graceful floral embroidery, blending classic and contemporary styles.

Raashii Khanna harmonizes with nature in a peach and orange saree, reflecting the warm hues of a serene sunset.

Raashii Khanna looks regal in a deep green saree with intricate golden patterns, exuding the splendor of traditional Indian attire.

Raashii Khanna commands attention in a striking pink and purple checkered saree, a bold statement of vibrant tradition.

Raashii Khanna exudes a celestial charm in a sheer white saree, adorned with sparkling embellishments, a perfect blend of elegance and glamour.

In a pink and golden silk saree with traditional motifs, Raashii Khanna embodies the richness of Indian heritage with elegance.

