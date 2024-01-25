Abhishek Kumar 9 Best Blazer Looks in Bigg Boss 17
25 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a black velvet blazer with satin lapels, Abhishek Kumar exudes classic evening elegance.
Abhishek Kumar in a soft white blazer gives a fresh and modern semi-formal look.
Abhishek Kumar presents a jovial demeanor in a vibrant blue blazer, adding a pop of colour and festivity.
Abhishek Kumar in a sleek black blazer with a floral pin adds a touch of sophistication to his appearance.
The pastel pink blazer softens the ensemble, giving Abhishek Kumar a suave and charming vibe.
A sharp, contrasting black and white blazer lends a chic, contemporary edge to Abhishek Kumar's attire.
Abhishek Kumar in a deep maroon blazer with a distinct silhouette creates a warm, inviting look.
Abhishek Kumar presents a playful mix of textures in the sequined black blazer speaks of a bold and confident style.
