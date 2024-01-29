Alaya F-Inspired 7 Eye Makeup Trends You Should Experiment With

29 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Smokey Eyes: Classic smoky eyes with blended shades of brown and a hint of shimmer to highlight the inner corners.

Pop of Colour: Bold and playful with vibrant pink eyeshadow and a dab of shimmer on the center of the lid, paired with oversized sunglasses for a dramatic effect.

Shimmer: Elegant with a sweep of glittering silver eyeshadow that complements the shimmering outfit, enhancing the natural eye shape

Defined Look: Sleek and modern cat-eye liner with a neutral eyeshadow palette to create a sharp and defined look.

Clean Girl Look: Minimalist and chic with subtly defined eyes and a natural shade that enhances her features without overpowering.

Latte Look : Fresh and youthful with a light, peachy eyeshadow that gives a soft glow and complements the casual outfit.

Dewy Look: Glamorous with a glossy, bronzed eyeshadow that pairs beautifully with her evening wear and jewel accessories.

