Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone: 8 Celeb-Approved Golden Outfits To Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe
04 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Katrina Kaif looks regal in an off-white and golden traditional ensemble with delicate lace detailing, accented by an elegant statement necklace, embodying timeless grace.
Dazzling in a richly embroidered golden gown, Radhika Merchant radiates grace amidst the ornate surroundings, capturing the essence of traditional opulence.
Glamorous in a shimmering, beaded gold dress with a thigh-high slit, Janhvi kapoor exudes confidence and sophistication, perfect for a chic evening event.
Kareena Kapoor is a picture of elegance, with her in a resplendent golden outfit, showcasing a blend of tradition and modernity.
Wrapped in a golden lehenga with off off-shoulder blouse with exquisite patterns, Shloka Ambani's elegance is a testament to her impeccable taste and the rich heritage of the attire.
In a heavily embellished lehenga with intricate work and a sheer dupatta, Alia Bhatt turns heads with her traditional yet contemporary look.
Suhana Khan stuns in a luxurious gold saree, her poise and serene expression adding to the outfit's classic beauty and splendor.
Deepika Padukone commands attention in a golden lehenga, the outfit's grandeur highlighted by her sleek braid and the sheer grace of the dupatta.
