Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: 8 Celebrity Looks to Turn Heads on Date Night
02 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Kiara Advani looks sophisticated in a strapless ivory dress with a tailored silhouette that presents a timeless and elegant look, complemented by metallic gold pumps.
Kriti Sanon exudes a playful and stylish look in a black ruffled mini dress, paired with statement gold accessories, creating a look that's both chic and fun.
Kareena Kapoor exudes understated glamour in a cold shoulder rust orange dress completed with black danglers
Anushka Sharma dazzles in shimmering pants and a pink satin tube top with dramatic flair, accessorised with ear cuffs and a neat pony.
Tamannah Bhatia looks bold and elegant in a hot pink high-neck, one-shoulder gown with a high slit, paired with matching strappy heels, offering a chic and stylish look.
Deepika Padukone looks vibrant in a red latex dress with a halter neckline is a daring and bold fashion statement, paired perfectly with red pointed-toe heels.
Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a romantic off-shoulder red and pink floral dress that combines elegance with a touch of bohemian flair, suitable for a date night.
Sonam Bajwa looks glamorous in a satin-finish pink halter-neck gown that exudes sophistication with a minimalist yet striking design, ideal for an evening date.
