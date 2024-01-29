Alia Bhatt to Sonam Bajwa: 8 Celebrity-Inspired Monochromatic Looks To Add In Your Wardrobe
29 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Kriti Sanon in a sleek white ensemble with a modern sleeveless coat and thigh-high boots, exudes chic elegance.
In a black dress featuring cut-outs and a high slit, Anushka Sharma balances between boldness and sophistication.
Alia Bhatt dons a white blazer over a plunging neckline dress, paired with golden accessories for a refined, minimalistic look.
Deepika Padukone presents an edgy look in a black leather dress paired with lace stockings, high-knee leather boots and a black bag, showcasing an elevated monochromatic look.
In a wine-coloured leather corset and skirt set, Bhumi Pednekar presents a powerful, edgy aesthetic with a hint of vintage glam.
Sonam Bajwa exudes a casual yet stylish streetwear vibe with a grey overcoat and sneakers, topped with a classic baseball cap for an urban finish.
Kiara Advani looks glamorous in a white two-piece with risqué cut-outs and a high-slit skirt, complemented by metallic heels for a radiant evening look.
In a structured navy pinstripe suit with a unique vest, Janhvi Kapoor embodies a blend of classic tailoring and contemporary style.
