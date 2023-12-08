From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Bajwa: Celebrity Inspired Winter Looks
08 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Alia Bhatt channels a retro vibe with a modern twist, pairing a vibrant green sequined top woolen with classic high-waisted jeans, finished with sleek sunglasses and a chic black handbag.
Sonam Kapoor exudes sophistication in a checked trench coat paired with a vibrant blue bag, merging classic winter fashion with a pop of colour.
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose in a bold, floral patterned pantsuit, effortlessly blending statement-making luxury with winter chic.
Neha Sharma showcases chic winter style in a glossy black puffer jacket, paired with a simple black ensemble and crossbody bag, perfect for a seaside outing.
Deepika Padukone makes a powerful statement in a structured black leather trench coat over a lace skirt, complemented by thigh-high boots and a classic black handbag, marrying edgy with elegance.
Raashi Khanna embraces the coziness of winter with a whimsical touch, donning a playful embroidered sweater dress that marries comfort with a spirited style.
Anushka Sharma is casually chic, sporting a relaxed-fit leopard print jacket with classic blue jeans and white sneakers, perfect for a laid-back yet stylish city night out.
Kiara Advani is the epitome of power dressing in a striking purple pantsuit with dramatic shoulders, paired with patterned heels for a touch of playfulness. A perfect way to stay warm while looking stylish.
Sonam Bajwa goes for urban cool in an oversized black hoodie paired with flared jeans, a beanie, and leather boots, complemented by a structured handbag for a chic, casual city stroll.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khushi Kapoor's Wardrobe Wonders: 8 Glam Outfits for Every Party