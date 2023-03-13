The rumored couple closed the show with gorgeous looks and fiery chemistry.
13 Mar, 2023
Ananya makes jaws drop with bold and confident walk at the LFW finale on Sunday.
13 Mar, 2023
The actor wore a pure black Diffuse ensemble at the Lakme Fashion Week.
13 Mar, 2023
The actors wore Manish Malhotra's ensembles from his 'Diffuse' collection.
13 Mar, 2023
Ananya Panday flaunts deep front cut thigh-high slit dress with a dramatic floor sweeping printed cape.
13 Mar, 2023
The rumoured couple made a fierce
13 Mar, 2023
In a uniquely designed black formal, Aditya Kapoor exuded elegance on stage.
13 Mar, 2023
The actress made a bold look in red and black Manish Malhotra dress.
13 Mar, 2023
Aditya's fierce walk at fashion the show stole hearts.
13 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!