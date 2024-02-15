Ananya Pandey-Inspired Lehenga Blouse Designs For Every Modern Bridesmaid

15 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Bohemian Breeze: A carefree navy blue blouse with a sheer draped overlay, paired with a tribal-inspired choker necklace.

Velvet Glamour: A luxurious deep burgundy velvet blouse with a bold, embellished choker-style neckline exuding vintage sophistication.

Floral Chic: A bright pink blouse with bold floral patterns, complemented by a plunging neckline for a modern, feminine look.

Sunny Embellishment: A vibrant yellow blouse with mirror work and a scalloped hem, perfect for a festive daytime event.

Contemporary Edge: A modern lime green blouse with a high-neck choker and a geometric pattern, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary design.

Traditional Elegance: An ornate golden blouse featuring intricate embroidery and a sheer back, reflecting classic Indian craftsmanship.

Regal Charm: A coral pink blouse with rich gold embroidery and a statement choker necklace, ideal for a royal ensemble.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt To Sonam Bajwa: 8 Celeb-Approved Sharara Sets You Should Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe

 Find Out More