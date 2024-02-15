Ananya Pandey-Inspired Lehenga Blouse Designs For Every Modern Bridesmaid
15 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Bohemian Breeze: A carefree navy blue blouse with a sheer draped overlay, paired with a tribal-inspired choker necklace.
Velvet Glamour: A luxurious deep burgundy velvet blouse with a bold, embellished choker-style neckline exuding vintage sophistication.
Floral Chic: A bright pink blouse with bold floral patterns, complemented by a plunging neckline for a modern, feminine look.
Sunny Embellishment: A vibrant yellow blouse with mirror work and a scalloped hem, perfect for a festive daytime event.
Contemporary Edge: A modern lime green blouse with a high-neck choker and a geometric pattern, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary design.
Traditional Elegance: An ornate golden blouse featuring intricate embroidery and a sheer back, reflecting classic Indian craftsmanship.
Regal Charm: A coral pink blouse with rich gold embroidery and a statement choker necklace, ideal for a royal ensemble.
