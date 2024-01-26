Ankita Lokhande’s 10 Must-Have Jewellery Pieces From Bigg Boss 17
26 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Ankita Lokhande dons long gold earrings with a blend of traditional and modern design elements, adding a statement to the look.
Ankita Lokhande in silver chandelier earrings with a filigree design gives a touch of elegance to the minimalistic look.
Ankita Lokhande layers a gold choker with intricate detailing and matching earrings, enhancing the traditional attire.
Ankita Lokhande dons a heavy choker-style necklace adorned with gold, emerald, and pearl detailing, matched with similar design drop earrings.
Ankita Lokhande presents a minimalistic look in a gold chain with a diamond pendant, complemented by contemporary long gold and pearl tassel earrings.
Ankita Lokhande exudes a traditional look with a gold necklace with intricate filigree and studded with colourful gemstones, paired with matching jhumka earrings and bangles.
Ankita Lokhande presents a bold look with a statement necklace with an array of diamonds and a large purple stone in centre, paired with matching earrings.
Ankita Lokhande exudes a traditional look with an Indian choker with rubies and emeralds intricately set in gold, accompanied by matching dangling earrings.
Ankita Lokhande presents a Sophisticated look with silver earrings featuring detailed design work, complementing the black and white saree
Ankita Lokhande dons Long, green, and gold traditional Indian earrings, adding a pop of colour to the ensemble.
