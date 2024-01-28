Ankita Lokhande To Ayesha Khan: Best Ethnic Looks Of Bigg Boss 17
28 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Rinku Dhawan radiates joy in a traditional saree with bold red and white patterns, paired with gold jewellery
Bold and vibrant, Ayesha Khan stands confidently in a striking red ensemble with intricate detailing.
Mannara Chopra is a portrait of radiant charm in a sparkling pink outfit, accented with a classic red lip and statement earrings
Isha Malviya exudes graceful poise in a tiered ruffle skirt and embellished off-shoulder top, creating a fusion of traditional and modern styles.
Aishwarya Sharma looks ethereal in a pastel saree with modern draping and complemented by eclectic jewellery.
Soniya Bansal personifies elegance with a subtle blush saree adorned with sequins, complemented by a statement necklace.
Ankita Lokhande is glowing in a radiant purple sequined attire, with her auburn hair gracefully complementing her sparkling smile.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karishma Tanna’s 8 Must-Have Ethnic Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe