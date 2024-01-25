Ankita Lokhande's Top Saree Moments in Bigg Boss 17
25 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Ankita Lokhande's shimmering saree with its delicate metallic sheen offers a modern twist on traditional attire, exuding subtle glamour.
The black and white saree of Ankita Lokhande gives a classic and refined aura with a contemporary twist.
In a golden saree, Ankita Lokhande's look is the quintessence of understated luxury, complemented by statement jewellery
Wearing a blue saree with golden detailing, Ankita Lokhande presents a blend of royal charm and elegance.
Ankita Lokhande's rich burgundy saree accented with a heavy traditional necklace creates a look of timeless grace and sophistication.
Ankita Lokhande's sequined, multi-coloured saree paired with a velvet blouse radiates a cheerful and vibrant elegance.
