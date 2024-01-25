Ankita Lokhande's Top Saree Moments in Bigg Boss 17

25 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Ankita Lokhande's shimmering saree with its delicate metallic sheen offers a modern twist on traditional attire, exuding subtle glamour.

The black and white saree of Ankita Lokhande gives a classic and refined aura with a contemporary twist.

In a golden saree, Ankita Lokhande's look is the quintessence of understated luxury, complemented by statement jewellery

Wearing a blue saree with golden detailing, Ankita Lokhande presents a blend of royal charm and elegance.

Ankita Lokhande's rich burgundy saree accented with a heavy traditional necklace creates a look of timeless grace and sophistication.

Ankita Lokhande's sequined, multi-coloured saree paired with a velvet blouse radiates a cheerful and vibrant elegance.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Gen Z-Inspired Fashion Looks From Ananya Pandey's Wardrobe

 Find Out More