Athiya Shetty’s 9 Stylish Looks to Steal For Your Winter Wardrobe
26 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Athiya Shetty presents a casual yet chic vibe with a blue and white varsity jacket, layered over a white graphic t-shirt, complemented with open lustrous tresses
Athiya Shetty exudes elegance in a timeless beige trench coat in a serene background, blending classic tailoring with contemporary fashion.
Athiya Shetty presents youthful cham in a cozy ensemble featuring an off-white sweatshirt, layered with a grey-blue coat, complemented by a structured handbag and glares.
Athiya Shetty looks edgy and dapper in a black graphic sweatshirt teamed with distressed denim complemented by open hair and understated accessories.
Exuding a sun-kissed look, Athiya Shetty looks radiant in a tweed blazer layered over an off-white sweatshirt, complete with subtle earrings.
Athiya Shetty looks classic in a denim-on-denim look, maroon heels, and statement golden accessories.
Athiya Shetty gives a lesson on layering with a blue trench coat, layered over a striped sweater completed with a brown sling bag.
Athiya Shetty looks cozy and chic in a black bomber jacket, complete with a black and white striped muffler and a neat bun
Athiya Shetty presents a sporty and casual look in a navy blue trench coat, accessorised with a grey cap and subtle golden earrings.
