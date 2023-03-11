11 Mar, 2023
Athiya Shetty turns showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
11 Mar, 2023
That purple jumpsuit looked absolutely perfect on her tall frame.
11 Mar, 2023
Athiya Shetty looks magnificentin that shade of metallic purple as she walks the ramp.
11 Mar, 2023
Athiya Shetty rocks stunning metallic jumpsuit with wasit cut-outs at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
11 Mar, 2023
Athiya Shetty wears a matching sparkly cape with her metallic jumpsuit.
11 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!