Athiya Shetty Stuns in Purple Jumpsuit

11 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Athiya Shetty turns showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

