Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ayesha Khan's 8 Bodycon Dresses
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Combining the connotations of both bold and beautiful, Ayesha Khan dons a leopard-print bodycon dress that flaunts her curves
Ayesha Khan makes a bold statement in a wet-look black dress, embodying a fierce and dramatic allure.
Ayesha Khan exudes a powerful presence in a ruched red dress, contrasting beautifully against the orange backdrop
Ayesha Khan presents a romantic vision in red, holding roses that complement her vivid dress.
Ayesha Khan looks serene in a mauve floral dress, her hair flowing in soft waves, embodying a gentle elegance.
Ayesha Khan captivates in a floral bodycon dress against a sunset backdrop, exuding effortless charm.
Ayesha Khan looks elegant in an orange body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline adorned with a delicate chain detail, complemented by long wavy hair for a sophisticated yet sultry look.
Ayesha Khan strikes a pose by the beach in a pink dress with a daring slit, radiating elegance.
