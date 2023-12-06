Bollywood-Inspired Elegance: 8 Velvet Looks For Winter Wedding
06 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Kiara Advani dazzles in a golden velvet lehenga with intricate border detailing, paired with a statement choker, capturing a majestic and modern festive look.
Alia Bhatt encapsulates a classic yet modern ethnic elegance as she clads in a navy blue velvet kurta with detailed floral embroidery featuring bell sleeves, complemented by minimalistic makeup and statement earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor is captivating in a black velvet kaftan with vibrant pink accents and traditional silver embroidery, a fusion that brings a bohemian flair to a desert backdrop.
Sonam Bajwa is a picture of grace and elegance as she exudes traditional glamour in a golden-yellow velvet sharara set, adorned with silver embellishments, marrying opulence with classic style.
Deepika Padukone embodies understated elegance in a golden velvet kurta set, accented with traditional jewelry, reflecting a modern twist on classic Indian attire.
Priyanka Chopra exudes a boho-chic vibe in a vibrant floral dress with a sheer orange dupatta, accessorized with layered neckpieces and retro sunglasses.
Shilpa Shetty exudes a blend of tradition and trend in a floral lehenga paired with a matching cropped jacket and crop top, creating a statement ensemble for the festive season.
Sargun Mehta radiates festive elegance in a burgundy velvet salwar suit with exquisite embroidery, perfect for celebratory occasions.
Thanks For Reading!
