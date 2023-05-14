Known for cool and casual style, Anushka looked every bit her chirpy self during her pregnancy phase
When it comes to fashion, Alia has always managed to stand apart. Even during her pregnancy, she has turned heads in stylish outfits.
Kareena Kapoor has been the talk of the town all through her pregnancy for her impeccable fashion choices.
From bodycon to a few easy-breezy collections, Kalki Koechlin's maternity fashion set style goals for several moms-to-be.
Kajal Aggarwal's maternal clothing gives all the inspiration for moms-to-be
Sonam Kapoor has always been experimental with her fashion choices and has not slowed down at all due to pregnancy
