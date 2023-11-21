Celebs Who Made a Style Statement in Indian Fashion Designer Outfits At Emmy's 2023
21 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Vir Das graced the red carpet in a bespoke black bandhgala-inspired suit. Tailored to perfection, exuded elegance and sophistication.
Vir Das created history as he bagged the international Emmy's Award for the Best Comedy category
Shefali Shah graced in a resplendent red saree, exuding timeless elegance and captivating the hearts of onlookers.
Shefali shah was nominated for the Best Actress Award for her performance in the Netflix Series, 'Delhi Crime Season 2'
Ekta Kapoor dazzled in an indo-western yellow hue-ensemble by Label Nupur Kanoi.
One day ahead of the award night, Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah and Vir Das showcased their love for traditional wear with their sartorial choices of attire.
Jim Sarbh stuns in a floral overcoat by Rahul Mishra, setting the tone for a captivating Emmy Awards appearance.
