Chocolate Day: 8 Times Bollywood Divas Owned The Brown Palette

09 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Elegance personified in a sleek, body-hugging chocolate gown, Palak Tiwari captures the essence of minimalist beauty.

Disha Patani is a picture of poise in a chestnut brown dress with a delicate strap and gathered details, exuding a blend of sensuality and class on a grand staircase.

A classic look with a modern twist, Tamannah Bhatia in a checkered brown suit with black and white pumps, showcases an understated chic.

Esha Gupta presents a blend of sophistication and allure in a brown suit, complemented with a lace corset top, marrying formal with feminine charm.

Janhvi Kapoor takes a playful and chic take on evening wear with a shiny leatherette mini dress, adding an edgy vibe to the brown colour palette.

Tara Sutaria exudes a poised silhouette featuring a structured chocolate brown suit paired with a cream blouse and heels, accented with a white box handbag.

Shilpa Shetty presents a daring yet sophisticated appearance in a chocolate leather dress with a thigh-high slit, embodying contemporary elegance.

