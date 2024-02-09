Chocolate Day: 8 Times Bollywood Divas Owned The Brown Palette
09 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Elegance personified in a sleek, body-hugging chocolate gown, Palak Tiwari captures the essence of minimalist beauty.
Disha Patani is a picture of poise in a chestnut brown dress with a delicate strap and gathered details, exuding a blend of sensuality and class on a grand staircase.
A classic look with a modern twist, Tamannah Bhatia in a checkered brown suit with black and white pumps, showcases an understated chic.
Esha Gupta presents a blend of sophistication and allure in a brown suit, complemented with a lace corset top, marrying formal with feminine charm.
Janhvi Kapoor takes a playful and chic take on evening wear with a shiny leatherette mini dress, adding an edgy vibe to the brown colour palette.
Tara Sutaria exudes a poised silhouette featuring a structured chocolate brown suit paired with a cream blouse and heels, accented with a white box handbag.
Shilpa Shetty presents a daring yet sophisticated appearance in a chocolate leather dress with a thigh-high slit, embodying contemporary elegance.
