Cocktail Looks: 8 Celeb-Inspired Shimmery Outfits to Dazzle the Night
09 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Captured in a moment of serene grace, Bhumi Pednekar wears a traditional sequined saree with modern elegance, radiating the golden hues of timeless beauty.
Basked in golden sunlight, Alia Bhatt graces an off-shoulder, form-fitting gown adorned with intricate shimmering patterns, creating a vision of elegance and poise.
Katrina Kaif turns heads in a red sequined gown featuring daring cut-outs and a bold silhouette, a perfect blend of allure and high-fashion sophistication.
Esha Gupta stuns in an ornate saree, its rich embroidery, and sequins set against a deep, dark fabric, reflecting a bold and luxurious aesthetic.
In a sea of blue, Kriti Sanon makes a statement with a sequined saree, intricately detailed and paired with a modern blouse, marrying traditional design with contemporary style.
Shehnaaz Gill showcases understated elegance in a delicate pink saree, its subtle shimmer and sophisticated drape speaking volumes of refined taste.
Exuding quiet confidence, Tamannah Bhatia wears a classic black saree embellished with sequins, proving that simplicity and a hint of sparkle never go out of style.
Kiara Advani dazzles on the red carpet in a golden sequined saree paired with a bold, modern blouse, striking the perfect balance between traditional glam and contemporary edge.
