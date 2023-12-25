Deepika Padukone's Banarasi Saree Collection in 11 Pics
25 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
11 Regal Looks of Deepika Padukone in Banarasi Saree
Deepika Padukone loves to wear a saree, especially the one exuding the magic of a Banarasi silk weave.
Most of the Banarasi sarees in her personal collection are designed by ace Indian designer, Sabyasachi.
Deepika Padukone is an avid follower of a Sabyasachi Banarasi saree design and she never fails to amaze the fashion critics in the weaves.
From rani pink to bright blue and traditional red, Deepika Padukone adores sarees and knows her saree game perfectly.
During her wedding reception, she wore a fully golden silk saree which is one of the rare ones not designed by Sabyasachi.
For her signature style, she wears her heavily woven Banarasi sarees with a full-sleeved blouse featuring a high neck.
Deepika Padukone believes in the theory of 'go big or go home' which is why she goes big on jewellery and makeup everytime she steps out in a Banarasi saree.
For her latest appearance at the UMANG police show, she appeared in an electric blue coloured Sabyasachi saree and teamed it up with a signature gold neckpiece.
Deepika Padukone aces her saree game and she's the perfect representation of a woman who loves both traditions and her own individuality.
