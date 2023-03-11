Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Levels

Esha Gupta raises temperature high in chic causals

11 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Esha Gupta swoons the internet

Esha Gupta looks drop-dead gorgeous in sexy corset top and brown pants.

11 Mar, 2023

Esha Gupta rocks formal wear

Esha completed her outfit with a matching blazer

11 Mar, 2023

Esha Gupta struck some amazing poses

The actor recently stepped out acing the formal chic look in a brown pantsuit.

11 Mar, 2023

Esha Gupta looks ravishing

For glam picks, Esha went with subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade.

11 Mar, 2023

Esha Gupta impresses fashion police

For hairdo, Esha Gupta went with luscious locks that made her look amazing

11 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: List Of Bihar Players In IPL 2023

 Find Out More