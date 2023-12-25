Esha Gupta's 8 Glam Looks That Are Perfect For New Year's Eve Party
25 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Esha Gupta looks elegant in a dusky rose ruched mini dress with a slit, gold earrings, and a sleek hairstyle, exuding playful sophistication.
Esha Gupta confidently sports a modern navy blue pantsuit with a plunging neckline, paired with a statement necklace, for a bold fashion statement.
Esha Gupta combines a gold shimmering turtleneck with black high-waisted trousers, creating a chic, festive ensemble ideal for holiday events.
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a body-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-high slit that accentuates her curves. She completed her look with pointed-toe pumps and golden detailed accessories.
Esha Gupta dazzles in a shimmering silver gown featuring a plunging neckline and open sleeves complemented by nude makeup and dainty silver jewellery.
Esha Gupta radiates boss lady vibes in a shimmering white pantsuit featuring button details and a pink embellished bag for a pop of colour.
Esha Gupta stuns in a royal purple, deep V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit, complemented by a crystal clutch and white heels, radiating bold sensuality.
Esha Gupta dazzles in a black body-con dress with a sweetheart neckline, layered with a blazer and accented by a wine bag for a striking, varied look.
