From Kiara Advani to Khushi Kapoor: 8 Celebrity-Inspired Pastel Sarees For Day Wedding
29 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Parineeti Chopra presents a charming look in a pastel pink saree, complemented by a modern pleated design that adds a contemporary twist to traditional wear.
Kiara Advani captivates in a creamy white saree with detailed floral embroidery, this look is the epitome of understated sophistication.
Janhvi Kapoor in a soft pink saree with golden embroidery exudes traditional elegance with a touch of royalty.
Shehnaaz Gill looks ethereal in a pastel pink saree with floral prints, embodying a fresh and graceful look for a day celebration.
Tammanah Bhatia blends glamour with class in a pink saree with sequin piping and a golden embroidery border.
Katrina Kaif exudes a graceful appearance in a sky-blue saree adorned with intricate silver embroidery, perfect for a serene outdoor event.
Khushi kapoor models a powder blue saree, its wavy pattern and light fabric evokes a sense of serene movement.
Dazzling in a golden saree with sequin embellishments and feather details, Suhana Khan dazzles in a glamorous and enchanting evening look.
