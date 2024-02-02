From Kriti Sanon To Tamannaah Bhatia: 8 Celebrity Corset Trends for Your Closet

02 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Kiara Advani in a combination of a casual denim bustier with sleek black leather pants offers a bold contrast, perfect for a fashion-forward and daring look.

Tamannaah Bhatia's casual take on the corset look with a draped white fabric offers a modern twist to a classic piece, paired with metallic trousers for a mix of soft and edgy.

Bhumi Pednekar exudes a modern edge in a denim corset with a matching set of wide-legged jeans that speaks to a retro vibe, bringing playful and youthful energy to a contemporary outfit.

Kareena Kapoor in a solid red corset dress stands out with its simplicity and bold colour, making a statement of confidence and style in a professional setting.

Sonam Bajwa in a classic leather black corset paired with distressed denim creates an edgy yet chic ensemble, perfect for a night out.

Shehnaaz Gill in a structured black corset top provides a sleek and modern look, ideal for an evening event where making a sophisticated impression is key.

Amyra Dastur in a golden sequined corset top melds glamour with sophistication, complemented by a sleek black skirt for an elegant evening affair.

Kriti Sanon in a nude-toned corset dress with ruched detailing exudes femininity and subtle allure, suitable for a daytime event or a casual brunch.

