From Madhuri Dixit To Sara Ali Khan: 8 celeb-Approved Tri Colour Outfits For Republic Day
24 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Channeling the white in the tricolour, Alia Bhatt's white saree with delicate lace represents peace and truth.
Embodying the strength and courage represented by the saffron colour of the tricolour, Kanga Ranaut pairs a vibrant orange blouse with a traditional white saree, accented with green jewellery.
Vidya Balan showcases the purity and peace of the white in India's tricolour with a pristine white saree, completed with a neat bun and kundan jewellery
Madhuri Dixit's saffron Anarkali with white embroidery is the perfect way to exude strength and courage from the tri-colour and show patriotism
A modern twist on patriotic colours, Kiara Advan pairs a classic white with a bright yellow drape, reflecting a contemporary take on the traditional tricolour.
Wearing the nation's pride with a poised salute, Urvashi Rautela is draped in the tricolour-inspired chunni and accessories, embracing the essence of India's unity and diversity.
Sara Ali Khan embraces patriotism in a white sharara set, completed with a tri-colour dupatta .
Kriti Sanon's saree exudes the elegance of a cream and gold saree with hints of saffron and pays homage to the richness of India's heritage and the timeless beauty of its culture.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Dresses Inspired by Khushi Kapoor for the Perfect Date Night Look