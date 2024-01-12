From Mrunal Thakur To Vidya Balan, Celebrity Inspired Banarasi Sarees For Pongal
12 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Tamannaah Bhatia looks striking in a pink Banarasi saree, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Pongal.
Adorned in a gold Banarasi saree, Janhvi Kapoor's look is the epitome of timeless elegance for the Pongal celebration.
Hema Malini looks elegant in a Banarasi saree, with the deep pink and green colors accentuating her joyful expression, perfect for Pongal's celebratory mood.
Madhuri Dixit's saree, a blend of teal and gold, reflects traditional Pongal opulence and the rich tapestry of Indian textiles.
The bright pink Banarasi saree paired with Karisma Kapoor's warm smile captures the essence of Pongal's festive spirit.
In a rich red Banarasi saree, Tara Sutaria exudes the warmth and prosperity associated with Pongal's harvest celebrations.
Mrunal Thakur looks radiant in a golden yellow Banarasi saree, capturing the brightness of Pongal festivities
Draped in a luxurious red Banarasi saree, Vidya Balan personifies the richness of Pongal's cultural heritage.
